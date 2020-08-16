Bamberg County boosting Phoenix Specialty with tax agreement

He said he was notified Monday afternoon that “not a single city in this county has submitted any information to the Ways and Means Committee to be considered to be reimbursed for any money that’s been expended by the city for any expense related to COVID.”

The administrator showed figures from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control as it related to how the virus was impacting the county, including there being 479 total positive cases and 22 deaths in the county as of Aug. 10.

He also encouraged council to inform their respective districts about the importance of taking the 2020 Census, with census takers to begin going door-to-door in mid-August.

“The sad part about it is it’s going to end a month early. It’s ending Sept. 30. So there’s only going to be about 45 days of surveys going. The fact that it’s ending a month early is going to hurt counties like Bamberg. There’s probably nothing we can do about it other than just fuss about it, but we need to let our population know that if someone shows up at the door, they need to answer it and answer those questions,” Preston said.

The administrator also reported that new trash compactors have been delivered to the Colston, Broxton Bridge, Hunter’s Chapel and Govan communities.