Bamberg County announces changes; Office on Aging needs volunteers

Bamberg County announced Wednesday it has implemented its pandemic response plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Offices remain open to employees and the public, with safety precautions executed for the wellbeing of both the public and staff.

It is recommended that the public make phone calls, send emails, use drive-through service windows or online services when possible.

Staff who conduct hand-to-hand transactions of paper, cash, or receipts are provided gloves and other sanitizing supplies.

Staff with small office space will no longer conduct meetings within the confines of their office. Individuals seeking to meet with these employees should make appointments.

Additional announcements and changes to Bamberg County operations include the following: