Bamberg County announces changes; Office on Aging needs volunteers

Bamberg County announced Wednesday it has implemented its pandemic response plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Offices remain open to employees and the public, with safety precautions executed for the wellbeing of both the public and staff.
It is recommended that the public make phone calls, send emails, use drive-through service windows or online services when possible.
Staff who conduct hand-to-hand transactions of paper, cash, or receipts are provided gloves and other sanitizing supplies.
Staff with small office space will no longer conduct meetings within the confines of their office. Individuals seeking to meet with these employees should make appointments.
Additional announcements and changes to Bamberg County operations include the following:
• The Bamberg County Office on Aging is no longer providing meals at their location on Log Branch Road in Bamberg. All meals will be delivered to homes with appropriate safety measures. With the increase in home-delivered meals, the Office on Aging needs additional volunteer drivers. Additional changes include closure of the Senior Center until further notice but exercises classes will continue until further notice. Homemaker services and medical transportation will also continue for as long as it is safely possible. Please call 803-245-3021 for more information.
• Bamberg County Detention Center has suspended all visitation to inmates until March 30, with continuing evaluation. Any questions should be directed to the Bamberg County Detention Center at 803-245-3020.
• Bamberg County Magistrate court suspended jury trials until further notice. There are no changes with bond hearings. Bond hearings will continue twice per day. Any questions should be directed to the magistrate's office at 803-245-3016.
• Bamberg General Sessions grand jury on March 23 and petit jury for March 24 is canceled. Jurors are not needed. Family Court is canceled until the next judicial order is received. Questions should be directed to 803-245-3025.
• Bamberg County Probate Court is only taking emergency hearings in-person until May. All other hearings and correspondence are to be conducted via email or phone. For title searches, one person at a time is allowed to access the physical files. Any filings, payments, etc. will be done from the hallway. Anyone entering the court will either wear gloves or use hand sanitizer. Telephone conferences and emails will be used with attorneys. Call 803-245-3008 for more information.