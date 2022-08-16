Bamberg County Airport to celebrate Aviation Week

BAMBERG – Bamberg County will celebrate South Carolina Aviation Week at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Bamberg County Airport, located at 709 Airport Road.

S.C. Aviation Week is a statewide celebration of the economic and educational impact of airports and the aviation industry. It’s centered around National Aviation Day and Wilbur Wright’s birthday on Aug. 19.

Aviation Week is planned in partnership with the S.C. Aviation Association and S.C. Aeronautics Commission.

“Bamberg County has worked diligently in the past several years to revitalize the airport,” Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said.

“Capitalizing on multiple grant opportunities, as well as opportunities from the SC Jobs Economic Development Authority, we have completed many airport improvements to include hangar renovations, reduced (the) assessment rate on aircraft to make the county more competitive, improved the facilities and grounds, renovated our fuel farm to sell AVGAS at a very competitive price, and expanded airport services by establishing a partnership with Crosswinds Aviation,” he said.

SCAA actively promotes and encourages aviation and airport development to meet air transportation needs and assist the state in achieving economic development goals.

“I am excited that SCAA has decided to include Bamberg County in their celebration of Aviation Week. This honor underscores how our county is working hard to develop this airport further. Airports are generators of economic growth and local development,” said Spencer Donaldson, chairman of the Bamberg County Council.

For more information about the Bamberg County Airport, visit www.bambergair.com.