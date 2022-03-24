Bamberg County Airport dedicated as Tobul Field; family’s contributions recognized

Bamberg County Airport (99N) officially took on the name Tobul Field during a six-hour dedication ceremony held on Tuesday.

Last fall, Bamberg County Council passed a resolution dedicating the 94-acre airport as Tobul Field in memory of Joseph (Joe) Tobul and in honor of the Tobul family.

With its origins as a general aviation airport that opened to the public in 1982, the field made all the difference to Tobul Accumulator CEO Joe O. Tobul, who was seeking a prime plant location for the family business.

As a businessman who had corporate aircraft and needed to travel frequently, choosing a location with an airstrip made sense. At that time, the county airport commission agreed to allow Tobul to construct a hangar on the property.

“Naming the airport Tobul Field is such an honor for our family. I lived in Bamberg for 25 years and have given back as much as I could to make Bamberg a better place,” said James “Jim” Tobul, who served as president of the family business from 1980 until 2015.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey R. Preston applauded Joe and his son, Jim, for their leadership and influence, which contributed to the airport’s success.

“As the founder of Tobul Accumulator, which has helped shape the accumulator industry for 50 years, Joe Tobul’s leadership has inspired the Bamberg County Airport Commission’s vision and has attracted aeronautic enthusiasts and events, and has effectively expanded and recruited local industry,” Preston said.

“Jim Tobul’s leadership is key to the development of the Bamberg County Airport master plan. Additionally, his supervision of the general operations and construction of many airport facilities has been paramount to its overall success, as well as that of Bamberg County at large,” he said.

Jim Tobul said, “I feel that having an airport in Bamberg County is an important asset that gives back to the community.”

The small, county airport has a 3,600-foot, asphalt-paved runway.

Recent improvements include renovations to existing hangars, FBO buildings and terminal. As an added convenience to pilots, the airfield currently has a 24-hour Avgas self-service fueling system and a modern lounge that offers refreshments and a shower.

As a meeting place, the updated facility offers a conference room with 20 chairs, Internet access and video-conferencing capabilities. In addition, a new security monitoring system has been put into place.

“This is a big step in continuing to prepare for what is on the horizon here, economically, and in terms of the population in general. To the Tobul family, your name means a lot here in Bamberg County. It inspires me,” said Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg.

“It is nice to see how the airport has changed. I want to say thank you to the Tobul family. For years, this airport was under your observation and your care and you all did an amazing job with it,” said James Stephens, executive director of the S.C. Aeronautics Commission.

“I am excited, too, that the county is working hard to develop this airport further. Airports are an economic driver to local communities. Obviously, they support businesses as we’ve seen with the Tobul family,” Stephens said. He added that with the improvements that he’s seen taking place, the airport will continue to increase in value.

Marco Cavazzoni, of the S.C. Aeronautics Commission, said, “We are honoring a man. We are honoring a family. We are honoring a community.

“I call this a magical story and magical stories often happen around aviation.”

He said, “Airports can be a trigger for economic development, jobs and prosperity in our state. We have 50-plus airports.”

“Here we have a family that started a business, did well at the airport, did well in the business and did well in the community. They gave back to the community, doing well by doing good,” he said.

Cavazzoni praised the Tobul family for inspiring others and enabling the type of growth that is occurring with the airport.

Cavazzoni also spoke of the remarks by Dr. Willie Todd, president of Denmark Technical College, and his vision of adding aviation-related technical training at the college.

In addition, he spoke of the future need for skilled airport personnel.

“There will be a need for over 600,000 aviation technicians in the next 20 years worldwide. There will be a need for 600,000 pilots in the next 20 years worldwide,” he said.

Former South Carolina State University President Dr. James Clark said that he has known the Tobul family for a few decades.

“Joe Tobul flew a Corsair. That was not the big deal. The big deal was that this individual would round up other people with warbirds and have them circle the VA hospital, the sick and the shut-ins at that hospital, those veterans and give them the sound of freedom. The sound of those radials (engines). I have friends at the VA hospital that said it would bring joy and tears to those vets to hear them circling around,” Clark said.

Joe Tobul died in 2002 when engine trouble over Columbia resulted in a forced landing.

“Joe Tobul was a different kind of hero in my mind. He was a hero of the people. It just so happens on a particular fateful day when everything went wrong, he did absolutely everything right to save the lives of folks on the ground,” recounted Clark, saying that he was there with the family at that time and saw the strong connection that they had.

“If anyone had asked me just totally at random about Nine Nine November (99N) needing a name attached to it, there would have been zero hesitation. There would have been no doubt in my mind. T-O-B-U-L,” Clark said.

He thanked those who took it upon themselves to make an everlasting impression by renaming the field.

“This is an honor that is well, well deserved. On behalf of everyone in aviation, thank you, thank you and thank you,” he said to the Tobul family.

Jim Tobul took the stage along with his mother, Nancy, to accept the documents renaming Bamberg County Airport as Tobul Field.

“I’d like to thank everyone for being here for this naming and supporting this celebration as we see it as a family,” Jim said.

He referred to the “Korean War Hero” Corsair that he flew in for the event as a warbird that was his dad’s passion.

Jim also referenced Quick Silver, the P-51 Mustang, that fellow airshow pilot Scott Yoak landed at the airport for people to see, sharing that he and Scott do a formation flight called “Class of 45” at airshows across the country.

“It’s a well-received tribute to not only the aircraft but to our families. His dad was very instrumental in bringing him into aviation as my father was, so we are the sons of our fathers. Unfortunately, both of them have passed away, but we are continuing that tradition and sharing our passions for the former military aircraft. That is something that means a lot to me,” he said.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt thanks to Joey Preston. You spearheaded this whole project. Thank you from my heart and from the family. I thank county council, and everybody involved in this event. It’s incredible,” Jim said.

“Thank you for this honor,” he said as he mentioned Bill Dennis and Paul Eubanks for their efforts in making the day a reality.

At the end of the presentations, S.C. Adjutant General Van McCarty explained the meaning and importance of a challenge coin and offered one to Jim and his mother, Nancy.

“Ma’am, we all know, as members of the armed forces, that we could not do what we do, we could not serve this great nation without our families. What your husband did as a Marine, his service to this nation, it is a family obligation and opportunity to serve as one. We thank you,” he said as he gave her a coin.

To find out more about the airport, visit www.bambergair.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0