Bamberg County administrator’s contract extended; council clashes over extra year for Preston

"The contract can be looked at. We can write it up and you can look at it before we sign it. If they vote to add another year onto his contract, I don't see where that's a problem tonight. ... The only change is the extra year," Ness said.

Kinard said, "There's no more money being involved. He's not getting a $500,000 buyout. He's not getting anything. He's getting a one-year extra (on his) contract, which was discussed with everybody here."

Hammond said, "It should be for one year, not two years."

"Well, that's what the debate is, I guess," Ness said.

Kinard said, "Whether you like it or not does not make you able to keep it at one year or two years."

Hammond said she was "torn" at having a vote on something she hadn't seen.

Odom, who said that he didn't have the administrator's contract in his packet either, said he did remember discussing the contract extension.

"We sat down and discussed this, and I don't see anything wrong giving two years. It does not increase the finances one way or the other," Odom said.

Hammond said she was not happy with voting on the addition of a year to the administrator's contract.