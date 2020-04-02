Bamberg County adds fifth virus case; 5 more people die in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bamberg County has one additional confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Thursday.

DHEC also reported five additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County and one of Sumter County.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state is 31.

Statewide, DHEC reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

Orangeburg County has a total of 24 cases reported. ZIP code-level information shows cases in the Branchville, Santee, North, Neeses, Holly Hill, Elloree, Cope, Bamberg and Orangeburg areas.