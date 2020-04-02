Bamberg County adds fifth virus case; 5 more people die in state

Bamberg County has one additional confirmed case of the coronavirus, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control figures released Thursday.
DHEC also reported five additional deaths in the state related to COVID-19.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County and one of Sumter County.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state is 31.
Statewide, DHEC reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
Orangeburg County has a total of 24 cases reported. ZIP code-level information shows cases in the Branchville, Santee, North, Neeses, Holly Hill, Elloree, Cope, Bamberg and Orangeburg areas.
Calhoun County has a total of three positive cases and one death. The positive cases have been in the Cameron and St. Matthews postal codes.
Bamberg County has a total of five cases located in the Cope, Denmark and Bamberg areas.
The number of new cases by county are:
• Abbeville County: 2 cases
• Aiken County: 4 cases
• Anderson County: 10 cases
• Bamberg County: 1 case
• Beaufort County: 29 cases
• Berkeley County: 15 cases
• Charleston County: 41 cases
• Cherokee County: 1 case
• Chester County: 3 cases
• Chesterfield County: 1 case
• Clarendon County: 3 cases
• Colleton County: 1 case
• Darlington County: 4 cases
• Dorchester County: 8 cases
• Fairfield County: 1 case
• Florence County: 5 cases
• Georgetown County: 1 case
• Greenville County: 25 cases
• Greenwood County: 2 cases
• Hampton County: 1 case
• Horry County: 8 cases
• Jasper County: 3 cases
• Kershaw County: 13 cases
• Lancaster County: 9 cases
• Lee County: 3 cases
• Lexington County: 9 cases
• Marlboro County: 1 case
• McCormick County: 1 case
• Newberry County: 2 cases
• Pickens County: 1 case
• Richland County: 24 cases
• Saluda County: 1 case
• Spartanburg County: 5 cases
• Sumter County: 18 cases
• Union County: 2 cases
• Williamsburg County: 3 cases
All South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their health care provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
