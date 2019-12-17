Bamberg County and City of Bamberg public works employees have started removing rubble from the burned-down buildings on Main Highway in downtown Bamberg.
The buildings were destroyed by fire in early March.
“This is an exciting day for Bamberg,” Mayor Nancy Foster said. “We appreciate that the county and city worked together with the state and federal officials to ensure the property could be rehabilitated. This is a great day in Bamberg as this much-awaited clean-up begins.”
Bamberg County officials worked with state and federal officials to obtain the deeds to the five parcels where the buildings once stood.
The five parcels had back taxes owed on them for at least four years, according to County Administrator Joey Preston. In addition, the property owner was under court order to clean up the buildings before they burned.
After the fire, they became a health and safety issue, Preston said.
“Because back taxes were owed for so long and the owner failed to redeem the property, the forfeited land commission deeded the property to the county at the county’s request so the site could be cleaned up,” Preston said.
The parcels also had federal tax liens, which delayed the cleanup, he said. The county worked with the IRS and the Congressional delegation to have the liens removed.
The destroyed buildings will be removed, including their concrete foundations. Any metal debris will be recycled when feasible.
The work will be completed by Bamberg County and city employees.
Most of the property clean-up and debris removal is anticipated to take 30 days. Challenges include the removal of an old bank vault and concrete pads.
“The downtown clean-up project has seemed like a long time in the making but it is finally here,” Bamberg County Council Chairman Trent Kinard said.
“I thank Joey Preston, Bamberg County administrator, for his persistence with officials at both the state and federal level. We also thank Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Jim Clyburn for their efforts at the federal level. It was a great group effort between the City of Bamberg and Bamberg County Council. It took a lot of pieces of the puzzle to fall into place and at the end of the process it will make the citizens proud,” he said.
Preston said, “Bamberg County is pleased to see progress at this site.”
“Hopefully, this clean-up will be the spark needed to create interest in downtown redevelopment by interested parties,” he said.
The county and city are developing a downtown master plan, which will include recommendations for the use of the land, Preston said. For now it will remain green space.
