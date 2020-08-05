Bamberg, Calhoun residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two more elderly Bamberg County residents have died of coronavirus, along with an elderly Calhoun County resident.

An additional elderly Bamberg County resident’s death was probably caused by coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, Bamberg County has six more cases of coronavirus and one more probable case. Calhoun County has one more case of coronavirus.

Orangeburg County has 23 new cases of coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,175 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 94,837 and confirmed deaths to 1,819.

Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 2,275 total cases, 13,975 estimated cases and a total of 59 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 449 total cases, 2,758 estimated cases and a total of 19 deaths and 1 probable death.

Calhoun County: 1 new case, 368 total cases, 2,261 estimated cases and a total of 9 deaths and 1 probable death.