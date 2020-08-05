Bamberg, Calhoun residents die of coronavirus

Two more elderly Bamberg County residents have died of coronavirus, along with an elderly Calhoun County resident.
An additional elderly Bamberg County resident’s death was probably caused by coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Bamberg County has six more cases of coronavirus and one more probable case. Calhoun County has one more case of coronavirus.
Orangeburg County has 23 new cases of coronavirus.
Statewide, there are 1,175 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 45 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 94,837 and confirmed deaths to 1,819.
Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 2,275 total cases, 13,975 estimated cases and a total of 59 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County: 6 new cases, 449 total cases, 2,758 estimated cases and a total of 19 deaths and 1 probable death.
Calhoun County: 1 new case, 368 total cases, 2,261 estimated cases and a total of 9 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 2 new cases, 85 total cases, 522 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 new cases, 78 total cases, 479 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 117 total cases, 719 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 97 total cases, 596 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 5 new cases, 145 total cases, 891 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 0 new cases, 44 total cases, 270 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 1 new case, 136 total cases, 835 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new case, 48 total cases, 295 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 4 new cases, 793 total cases, 4,871 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 4 new cases, 360 total cases, 2,211 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 4 new cases, 146 total cases, 897 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 63 total cases, 387 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 0 new cases, 57 total cases, 350 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 0 new cases, 248 total cases, 1,523 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 4 new cases, 155 total cases, 952 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 72 total cases, 442 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 54 total cases, 332 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 0 new cases, 367 total cases, 2,254 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 31 new cases, 302 total cases, 1,855 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 117 total cases, 719 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
