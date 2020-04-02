Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg unemployment claims up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Almost 65,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, a 109% increase over the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

In Orangeburg County, 716 people filed initial claims for unemployment. The week before, 277 claims were filed.

In Calhoun County, 55 people filed compared to 26 the week before. Also, 63 people filed in Bamberg County compared to 32 the week before.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation.

For those who have already filed an unemployment insurance claim, please continue to file your weekly claim.

For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, or requesting an extension of benefits and are not currently filing weekly claims, continue to visit the website at dew.sc.gov. It will contain additional information and guidance as it becomes available.