Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg unemployment claims up

Almost 65,000 people filed initial claims for unemployment last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, a 109% increase over the week before, according to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
In Orangeburg County, 716 people filed initial claims for unemployment. The week before, 277 claims were filed.
In Calhoun County, 55 people filed compared to 26 the week before. Also, 63 people filed in Bamberg County compared to 32 the week before.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act has been signed into law, but these benefits are not yet available and the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is awaiting further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for state-specific implementation.
For those who have already filed an unemployment insurance claim, please continue to file your weekly claim.
For those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees and gig economy workers, or requesting an extension of benefits and are not currently filing weekly claims, continue to visit the website at dew.sc.gov. It will contain additional information and guidance as it becomes available.
Due to the influx of unemployment claims being filed, the national system known as ICON hub, which all states use to validate Social Security numbers on claims in real time, is being overwhelmed with validation requests. The department is required to validate Social Security numbers to avoid fraud and prevent identity theft. The Department of Labor is aware and is working to expand its database capacity.
The unemployment insurance claims process is 100 percent online. You do not have to visit an SC Works center to file for benefits. There is no “in-person” process.
Answers to most of the questions the agency is receiving through its call center can be found at dew.sc.gov and its YouTube page, SC DEW.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.