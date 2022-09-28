Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg: Schools, colleges adjust schedules; storm causing some closures, moves to virtual

Schools throughout The T&D Region are ending classes early or switching to online learning in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

Orangeburg County

School District

Orangeburg County School District will dismiss schools early Thursday and have an electronic learning day Friday.

The dismissal schedule is as follows:

• Kindergarten through 5th-grade elementary schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. except Dover Elementary, which will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

• Middle schools, K-12 schools and middle-high schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

• High Schools dismiss at 1 p.m., except Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. O-W will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

“Our decision to dismiss early will provide a longer window for buses to get students home safely after school while ensuring our youngest drivers and district staff that commute from other counties that may be impacted are off the roads before any severe weather,” the district said in a press release.

All after-school programs are canceled for Thursday and Friday.

All athletic events previously planned for Thursday or Friday have either been rescheduled or canceled.

Calhoun County

Sandy Run K-8 and St. Matthews K-8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

There will be an electronic learning day for all students and faculty and staff on Friday.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County’s public schools will close early Thursday and have an electronic instruction day for all students, faculty and staff on Friday.

The district will release students at 11 a.m. Thursday and the electronic instruction day will be Friday, according to the district's website.

In addition to changes in the class schedule, “all afterschool programs are cancelled for Thursday and Friday,” the school district said. “All athletic events previously planned for Thursday or Friday have either been rescheduled or cancelled.”

Parents are encouraged to contact their child’s school with any questions.

Private schools

Orangeburg Preparatory Schools will close all day Friday and students will receive instruction through virtual learning.

Orangeburg Preparatory Schools has rescheduled its homecoming game against Bethesda Academy to 6 p.m. Monday.

All homecoming activities, including the crowning of the homecoming queen, will take place during the game.

The homecoming assembly will still be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the upper campus gym.

Orangeburg Christian Academy will have normal hours on Thursday. The school is normally off on Fridays.

Holly Hill Academy will dismiss at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Other changes of note at the school:

• Raider Deck for 5K and up will be cancelled - pick up by 2:30 p.m.

• Early Learning Center, including Little Raider Deck will close at 2:30 p.m.

• Volleyball game is cancelled.

• All after school meetings, activities, and practices are cancelled.

• All students must be off campus by 2:45 p.m.

On Friday, the school will be closed and this includes ELC. All school activities are cancelled and no students are allowed on campus.

Calhoun Academy will operate as normal Thursday and close on Friday and go to electronic learning on that day.

Andrew Jackson Academy will operate as normal Thursday. The school is typically closed on Fridays.

S.C. State

South Carolina State University cancelled Friday classes.

Students who remain on campus are encouraged to attend the Presidential Inauguration Investiture beginning at 10 a.m. Friday in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center on the S.C. State campus.

All festivities for the inauguration of President Alexander Conyers remain on the schedule.

These include First Lady Agatha Conyers’ Scholarship luncheon on Thursday, the Investiture Ceremony on Friday and the Inaugural Ball on Friday night in Columbia.

The Bulldogs' football game against the University of South Carolina in Columbia was moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday.

S.C. State’s volleyball match previously scheduled for Friday has been moved to 1 p.m. Sunday.

As the situation evolves, S.C. State will inform students, employees and the community about any other schedule changes or precautionary measures over the next few days.

In the event of emergencies, students and employees are advised to call the Campus Police at 803-536-7188 or dial 911.

Claflin

Claflin University will close and classes will be canceled at noon Thursday. Classes for Friday will be held virtually.

Updates regarding campus operations will be posted on the Claflin website, Panther Alerts (text messages), Panther X and email.

For general information and updates, please call the university's information line at 803-535-5243.

OCtech

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will operate on a normal schedule Thursday. It is waiting for Orangeburg County to provide guidance on Friday's schedule.

Government offices

City of Orangeburg City continue to monitor the weather conditions and will make a decision on what if any changes will be done for city office hours at a later time.

Orangeburg and Calhoun county government officials also continued to monitor the storm and had not made any decision on whether to change office hours.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said Bamberg County was planning to operate under normal hours.