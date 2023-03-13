Unemployment rates rose slightly throughout The T&D Region in January, according to S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce figures released Monday.

Bamberg County’s rate rose to 5.8 percent in January, up from 5.2 percent in December. It was tied with Williamsburg County for the third-highest unemployment rate of the state’s 46 counties in January.

Orangeburg County’s rate rose to 5.3 percent in January, up from 4.8 percent in December. It was the sixth-highest rate in the state.

Calhoun County’s rate rose to 3.9 percent in January from 3.3 percent in December. It was tied with Colleton County for the 15th highest rate.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 3.3 percent in December to 3.2 percent in January.

While South Carolina’s overall unemployment rate declined in January, each county in the state saw its unemployment rate rise for the month.

The difference is due to the way the statistics are presented. The state’s unemployment rate is adjusted for seasonal differences in employment, taking into account teachers who aren’t working and summertime employment. The county numbers are not adjusted for the seasonal differences.

“South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in January from December’s rate of 3.3%, continuing the steady trend of low unemployment from 2022, and average hourly wages are up to a record high of $29.15,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Acting Executive Director William Floyd.

“What a strong way to start the 2023 year,” he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate declined from December's rate of 3.5 percent to 3.4 percent, according to the Current Population Survey.

Charleston County had South Carolina’s lowest jobless rate at 2.8 percent. Marlboro County had the state’s highest at 9.5 percent.

Other area counties’ rates include:

• Allendale County: 6.8 percent

• Barnwell County: 5 percent

• Dorchester County: 2.9 percent

• Berkeley County: 3.1 percent