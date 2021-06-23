Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg jobless rates drop

Counties throughout The T&D Region saw declines in unemployment rates, following the statewide trend.

South Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped from 5 percent in April to 4.6 percent in May.

“While this is very good news, and it is exciting to see South Carolina’s workforce engine revving up again, there are more than 80,000 jobs available to people who will no longer be drawing the federal pandemic unemployment funds,” S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a press release.

“Individuals and families will need these jobs and employers are recruiting and anxious to hire,” he said.

Gov. Henry McMaster has set a June 30 deadline for the end of the federal unemployment programs that have been providing extra money to jobless residents. He has claimed that "unprecedented" workforce shortages were created in part by the extra money.

Based upon federal requirements, the last week of unemployment that will be paid under the federal program is the claim week ending Saturday, June 26.

Orangeburg County had an unemployment rate of 7.9% in April. That dropped to 6.6% in May.