Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg districts plan meal distribution

Students throughout the region will be provided meals to help sustain them over the scheduled spring break.
The Orangeburg County School District will prepare and deliver five meals for breakfast and five meals for lunch for students while they are on spring break from April 13 through April 17. The OCSD offices will be closed during this time period.
"We are so thankful for our food service and transportation teams as they continue to serve over 12,000 meals each day to our students," the OCSD said in a prepared statement.
The meals will be prepared on Friday, April 10, and will be available for pick up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:
• Mellichamp Elementary -- 35 Murray Road, Orangeburg
• Marshall Elementary -- 1441 Marshall St., Orangeburg
• Edisto Primary -- 3239 Cordova Road, Cordova
• Dover Elementary -- 1411 Bedford Ave., North
• Lake Marion High School -- 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee
• Holly Hill Elementary -- 1490 Brant Ave., Holly Hill
• Branchville High School -- 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville
Meals for spring break will also be delivered along bus routes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, April 10.
According to U.S. Department of Agriculture policies, students must be present at the time of meal pick-up/delivery at bus stops.
Meal deliveries and on-site meal pickups will also continue on the following schedule for the weeks of April 6-10, April 20-25 and April 2-May 1:
• Monday -- Pick up meals for Monday and Tuesday
• Wednesday -- Pick up meals for Wednesday
• Thursday -- Pick up meals for Thursday and Friday
If a child does not ride the bus and would like to participate, call the district transportation office at 803-533-6336 or 803-533-6337.
Buses will make deliveries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.
"We are working to be consistent with bus arrival times at the bus stops, but please be patient as times may vary daily," the district said in a prepared statement.
Meals can also be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Calhoun County
School District
Because of the observance of spring break April 10 to April 17, students will receive meals for seven days on Thursday, April 9.
There will be no meals prepared or delivered spring break week.
Beginning Monday, April 6, and outside of the week of spring break, food service workers and bus drivers will be preparing and delivering meals on a new schedule.
Meals will be available to students on Mondays and Thursdays of each week.
• Mondays -- Students will receive meals for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Thursdays -- Students will receive meals for Thursday and Friday.
The schedule will resume on Monday, April 20, with meal prep and delivery on Monday, April 20, and Thursday, April 23.
District officials say meal distribution times are changing to accommodate for the volume of food being prepared.
Buses will begin delivery at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
Parents may also pick-up meals from the schools beginning at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.
In addition to meals, the district's K8 schools will be open to receive completed instructional packets and will distribute the second packet and interim reports.
The schools will be open Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Parents are asked to drive through the front driveway of the school where there will be staff waiting to assist.
To move the process along quickly, everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle and someone will come to deliver the packet and interim report and pick up your completed packet.
For more information about the student nutrition office or to access instructional packets, please refer to the district’s website at www.ccpsonline.net.
Bamberg School
District 1
Meal delivery to the bus routes will transition to once a week on Mondays, including the Monday of spring break.
Each delivery will include five days of breakfast and lunch in each bag.
Drop-off times remain the same for each drop-off location.
Onsite pick-up times at Richard Carroll Elementary School will be moved to 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday of each week, beginning April 6.
These pick-ups will also contain five days of breakfast and lunch.
These changes are being implemented to give the district's food staff, bus drivers and volunteers time to handle their necessary day-to-day activities, to limit exposure and to be more cost effective.
The district's school board will also meet Monday at 6 p.m. at RCES. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the superintendent search.
The meeting will be broadcast via the Bamberg School District 1 Facebook page. The link will be posted on the Bamberg School District 1 webpage, which is www.bamberg1.net.
Bamberg School
District 2
Bamberg School District 2 bus deliveries will be operating two days per week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
On Mondays, children will receive two bags (breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday).
On Wednesdays, children will receive three bags (breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).
Student meals will be available for pickup at Denmark-Olar High School from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Details about meal plans for spring break were not immediately available.
The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a budget work session at 7 p.m. Monday April 6.
The school district will also hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. immediately following the budget work session.
The meetings will be held in the board room of the district’s administrative office, 62 Holly Avenue, Denmark. The meeting may be viewed on Bamberg School District 2’s Facebook page.
