Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg districts plan meal distribution

Buses will begin delivery at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

Parents may also pick-up meals from the schools beginning at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays.

In addition to meals, the district's K8 schools will be open to receive completed instructional packets and will distribute the second packet and interim reports.

The schools will be open Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Parents are asked to drive through the front driveway of the school where there will be staff waiting to assist.

To move the process along quickly, everyone is asked to remain in their vehicle and someone will come to deliver the packet and interim report and pick up your completed packet.

For more information about the student nutrition office or to access instructional packets, please refer to the district’s website at www.ccpsonline.net.

Bamberg School

District 1

Meal delivery to the bus routes will transition to once a week on Mondays, including the Monday of spring break.