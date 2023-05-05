Several projects throughout The T&D Region are scheduled to receive a share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Almost $1.4 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funding is being distributed through the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program to over 200 communities in South Carolina.

Funds are expected to modernize and upgrade critical infrastructure that will have far-reaching impacts for years to come.

“This funding is another example of how the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act continues to benefit South Carolina,” Congressman James Clyburn said in a release.

“This is long-overdue and an essential investment in our state’s public water and sewer infrastructure, and it will transform South Carolina communities for years to come,” he said.

SCIIP was created by the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority as a one-time initiative designed to have a transformative impact on water, wastewater and stormwater systems in small and disadvantaged communities as well as larger, growing communities using federal funds allocated by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Local projects and communities receiving funds are:

• Lake Marion Regional Water Agency, water system improvements – $10 million

• Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities/Bull Swamp Rural Water Company, Bull Swamp Rural Water System connection – $10 million

• Bamberg Board of Public Works, multi-project water and wastewater – $8,497,190

• City of Denmark, wastewater system improvements – $4,441,250

• Bamberg Board of Public Works, interconnection with Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities – $3,657,550

• Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities, water system improvements – $3,409,825

• Town of St. Matthews, wastewater system improvements – $2,957,106

• Elloree Water System, water system rehabilitation – $1,748,610

• Town of Norway, water and sewer evaluation and planning, $730,400

• Town of Branchville, water and sewer viability plan – $521,820

• Town of Springfield, wastewater treatment facility improvements – $202,025

Over 300 applications totaling more than $2 billion were submitted and 70% of all applications were funded. A total of 216 grants were awarded to units of local governments and public water and sewer utilities across South Carolina.