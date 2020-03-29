Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties support surgery center; RMC plans new facility; application not yet filed

Ambulatory surgery centers are health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.

DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.

A hospital needs to apply for a certificate of need if an expenditure is over $2 million and includes an addition or an expansion of health service, according to the state law.

In order to get the certificate of need, the hospital needs the support of all the counties that use the hospital.

Bamberg County officials said RMC President Charles Williams said the hospital needs the center to help support itself financially.

The county’s resolution noted RMC serves more than 2,400 square miles of rural South Carolina, providing convenient access to emergent care, but has also been experiencing "declining reimbursements, declining surgical volume and lack taxpayer support from the counties it serves."