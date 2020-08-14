Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties record coronavirus deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One middle-aged Bamberg County resident and one elderly Calhoun County resident have also died.

An additional 21 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are also two probable cases.

Bamberg County and Calhoun County each have three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Statewide, there are 1,015 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880 and confirmed deaths to 2,106.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 2 probable new cases, 2,509 total cases, 15,412 estimated cases and a total of 71 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 482 total cases, 2,961 estimated cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 384 total cases, 2,359 estimated cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.