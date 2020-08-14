Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties record coronavirus deaths

Two elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One middle-aged Bamberg County resident and one elderly Calhoun County resident have also died.
An additional 21 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There are also two probable cases.
Bamberg County and Calhoun County each have three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Statewide, there are 1,015 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 16 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 103,880 and confirmed deaths to 2,106.
The new totals by county are:
• Orangeburg County: 21 new cases, 2 probable new cases, 2,509 total cases, 15,412 estimated cases and a total of 71 deaths and 1 probable death.
• Bamberg County: 3 new cases, 482 total cases, 2,961 estimated cases and a total of 27 deaths.
• Calhoun County: 3 new cases, 384 total cases, 2,359 estimated cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 1 new case, 89 total cases, 547 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 61 total cases, 375 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 85 total cases, 522 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 126 total cases, 774 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 111 total cases, 682 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 2 new cases, 168 total cases, 1,032 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 3 new cases, 50 total cases, 307 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 142 total cases, 872 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 55 total cases, 338 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 5 new cases, 877 total cases, 5,387 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 1 new case, 398 total cases, 2,445 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 43 total cases, 264 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 new case, 164 total cases, 1,007 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 20 total cases, 123 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 0 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 5 less cases, 64 total cases, 393 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 262 total cases, 1,609 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 0 new cases, 169 total cases, 1,038 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases, 141 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 76 total cases, 467 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 19 total cases, 117 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 1 new case, 385 total cases, 2,365 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 3 new cases, 315 total cases, 1,935 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new case, 124 total cases, 762 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.