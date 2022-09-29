Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties prep for Ian’s arrival; more closures announced

Emergency officials in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties are preparing for heavy rain, tropical storm-force winds and flooding from Hurricane Ian.

“The biggest threat with this storm for us is going to be the rainfall and wind. The rainfall is the highest. We're looking at around six inches of rainfall in our forecast. We don't foresee that going down much at all. There could be isolated higher numbers than that across the county,” Orangeburg County Emergency Services Director Billy Staley said.

“Throughout the week, the county crews have been out. They've been working diligently to make sure drainages are open so that when we get rainfall, that water can run off and cause us the least amount of problems,” he said.

Staley said flooding is expected in some of the county’s low-lying areas.

Also, some wind gusts have the potential to get as high as 40 mph on Friday, with some sustained winds to potentially reach nearly 30 mph.

“It's going to be some persistent thunderstorm activity pretty much most of the day,” he said.

Staley said the heaviest rain is expected to move in early Friday and last throughout the day. Heavy rain will begin to move out at approximately midnight on Friday before dropping off throughout Saturday morning, he said.

“Our tornado risk is lower during this event because it's 60 degrees outside. The atmosphere has cooled off considerably. So it has reduced the risk of our tornadoes some, while there is still some risk of us having an isolated one,” he said.

Staley said the county is anticipating downed power lines from falling trees.

“That's going to be one of our biggest challenges throughout Friday. With the heavy rain and the soil being saturated and the winds, we are anticipating trees to be down and the power lines to be down. We expect the power outages to be isolated. We're not anticipating widespread power outages of any kind. They should be isolated in nature and should be repairable fairly quickly,” he said.

Staley also does not anticipate an immediate need for shelters.

“At this time, we've got plans for shelters post-event so that if we do get an impact or get somewhere that needs it, we can open those up. … Everybody has plenty of time now. If they live in a mobile home or in a house that they feel is not going to be strong enough for wind, go to a friend's house, or go to a church. ... Make a plan now to go somewhere for that duration of the storm,” he said.

The City of Orangeburg’s Gym will be open from 8 a.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for anyone needing relief from hazardous weather.

Staley said the winds will be strongest Friday afternoon.

“There's going to be heavy rainfall. Limit your travel if you can during that time period,” Staley said.

He continued, “I encourage everybody to stay tuned to your local media outlets. Stay tuned to the county's Facebook page, or the county emergency operations center page for Orangeburg County. We'll be pushing information out on it.

“If anyone has damages during this event, there's a link on the county's Facebook page and there's a link on our web page for people to go click on. They can register their damages with us so that we can come out and look at those post-event.”

The county’s web address is: www.orangeburgcounty.org

Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities spokesman Randy Etters said, “It's going to be a pretty strong rain event. When you couple that with wind speeds in the 40 to 50 mile an hour range, inevitably you're going to have some trees that are not going to be able to withstand the saturated ground and the wind.”

DPU staff members will be on call Thursday night, with all staff members on call for Friday and Friday night.

“We do believe that we are certainly going to fare better than the poor folks in Florida, but there are going to be some spotty outages in our opinion. I think it's primarily going to be from downed trees. That's a lot of rain in a short period of time. So it's going to wreak havoc on the storm drain system,” he said.

Etters said DPU is just as concerned about wastewater as it was electricity.

“The city has the storm sewers. If they back up, then it gets into the sewer system for the DPU, and we end up taking a lot of water from that, too. ... The water has to go somewhere,” he said. “Fortunately, the way the system is designed, it won't go into people's homes, but we got to collect that water and treat it. So our folks are going to be on call at the wastewater treatment plant as well,” he said.

He continued, “We're staffed. We're going to hold people from vacations, but we do feel like it’s a short-term event. We think that our folks will be on call Friday and parts of Saturday. Then, if called on, some of our linemen will probably end up in Florida trying to assist in the restoration efforts.”

Individuals can sign up for Orangeburg County's weather warnings at: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFBE210FBF7E or download the app at www.onsolve.com/platform-products/critical-communications/codered-public-alerting/mobile/mobile-app-download/

Calhoun County

Calhoun County Director of Emergency Management David Chojnacki said the county is anticipating an abundance of rain and strong winds.

“We know we're going to get some rain, possibly up to six inches. We're predicted to receive tropical storm-force winds. So we've had meetings with all of the department heads and the emergency services. We're all geared up and prepared and ready to go,” he said.

Chojnacki said the county is also expecting downed trees.

“Fire departments are preparing to start clearing some roads as needed. With the downed trees will likely come some downed power lines,” he said.

He said extra emergency personnel will be called in as needed to assist with potential issues.

Chojnacki also advised, “It is best to be safe than sorry.

“Do whatever you can, but once the storm starts, people shouldn't be out on the roads traveling. That'll just put them in potential for some harm.”

Chojnacki urged county residents to take advantage of Calhoun CodeRed, a free service that provides local emergency alerts in Calhoun County. When there is a local emergency, the system will send a phone call, text message or email.

“The website for people to sign up is pretty simple. It's calhouncodered.com. They can watch a video on how to sign up, and there's a couple of different ways,” he said.

Bamberg County

Bamberg County Public Information Officer Sh'Kur Francis said the county has been in contact with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division in its preparations.

“We are completely prepared to launch our shelter operations. We have been in constant contact with Voorhees University. It's their gymnasium that is the shelter in Bamberg County. We have sand bags prepared,” Francis said.

"The main thing that we want to put out to the public is to only call 911 for emergencies,” he said.

Other hotlines have been created for nonemergency questions and concerns.

“Those numbers are 803-245-3000 for nonemergency and downed trees. The other number is 803-245-3013 for nonemergency shelter questions and other general concerns. If they have any power outages, they are asked to call their electrical company, not 911,” Francis said.

He said rain and wind are anticipated Friday.

“We're prepared for that. That's why we want to reiterate to the public that with rain and wind, you may see power outages,” Francis said.

The county has also rescheduled the dedication of the new fire pumper tanker for the Hunter’s Chapel Fire Department to Friday, Oct. 21, because of inclement weather. The ceremony had been scheduled for Friday.

County offices

closed Friday

County administrative offices will be closed in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Friday because of inclement weather conditions.

Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County said its closure does not include emergency services, sheriff's department, detention center, EMS, buildings and grounds, or public works.

The county landfill on Endicott Street will keep normal operating hours. Local convenience sites will be closed on Friday, but will re-open Saturday at 1 p.m.

This decision was not made lightly, the county said in a release. Because the county is nearly 1,200 square miles, the timing of the incoming storms will affect different parts of the county throughout the day.

Should you need to perform any monetary transactions, visit www.orangeburgcounty.org or, if it is safe to do so, use the drop-box at the County Administration Building.

Should circumstances change, the county will make operational adjustments accordingly. Updates will be provided via the county’s website at www.orangeburgcounty.org, Orangeburg County’s main phone line at 803-533-1000, Emergency Services at 803-533-6265, local media outlets and the county’s Facebook page.

A limited number of sandbags will be available for citizens at the locations listed below. Citizens will need to bring their own shovel. This will be first come, first serve:

• Santee Fire Department: 1005 Bass Drive, Santee

• Providence Fire Department: 4767 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Holly Hill Fire Department: 1171 Gilway St., Holly Hill

• Bowman Fire Department: 3775 Homestead Road, Bowman

• Neeses Fire Department: 5994 Neeses Highway, Neeses

• Orangeburg County Animal Control: 1596 Ellis Ave., Orangeburg

Calhoun County

Calhoun County’s administrative offices will be closed on Friday and not reopen until 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Chojnacki said, “Emergency services will be operational as usual.”

Other changes

City of Orangeburg offices will be closed on Friday. Essential workers will be on standby as needed.

Also, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College will be closed Friday. The college will resume its normal operating schedule Monday, Oct. 3.

Finally, Voorhees University will be closed through Saturday.

All classes and outdoor activities are canceled and administrative offices are closed. The campus is expected to reopen and operate on a regular schedule on Monday.

Members of the university community should ensure computers are turned off completely during this emergency to avoid damage to them.