Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties get ‘F’ in social distancing

The T&D Region joins 19 other counties for a total of 22 counties in the state to receive a failing grade, according to Unacast.

About 20 other counties in the state received either a “D” or a “D-minus.” Three counties received a “C” or “C-minus.”

Charleston County received the highest grade with a B-minus.

The state as a whole received a D-minus.

The state has seen a 25% to 40% reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled, which results in a D grade. There has been a 55% change in non-essential visits, which earned the state an F.

Both local and state grades are lower than the study's D grade for the nation as a whole.

The study’s creators note they have partnered with epidemiologists and public health academics for advice on methodology.

Unacast’s study grades a 70% or greater decrease in travel as an "A" and less than a 25% decrease in travel as an "F."

Non-essential visits are graded on a scale where a 70% or greater reduction in non-essential venue visits results in an "A" and less than a 55% reduction in non-essential venue visits results in an “F.”