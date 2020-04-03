Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties get ‘F’ in social distancing

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county residents are not doing a good job of maintaining social distancing despite government recommendations, according to a study by a data mobility technology company.
Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties received an “F” on the social distancing scoreboard developed by Unacast.
Built off smartphone data, the scorecard compares how much people traveled each day before and after the coronavirus outbreak as well as the change in visits to nonessential venues. The scores are based on the degree to which residents have changed their behavior.
The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control have touted social distancing as the most effective way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Unacast’s study suggests The T&D Region has fallen short.
The study gives Orangeburg County an “F.” It shows the county has seen a 25% reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled and a 55% reduction in nonessential visits since the pandemic began.
Calhoun County also received an “F” with a 25% reduction in average mobility. There was not enough data on visits to non-essential venues to warrant giving the county a grade.
Bamberg County received an “F,” with county residents reducing average mobility by 25% and reducing nonessential visits by 55%.
The T&D Region joins 19 other counties for a total of 22 counties in the state to receive a failing grade, according to Unacast.
About 20 other counties in the state received either a “D” or a “D-minus.” Three counties received a “C” or “C-minus.”
Charleston County received the highest grade with a B-minus.
The state as a whole received a D-minus.
The state has seen a 25% to 40% reduction in average mobility based on distance traveled, which results in a D grade. There has been a 55% change in non-essential visits, which earned the state an F.
Both local and state grades are lower than the study's D grade for the nation as a whole.
The study’s creators note they have partnered with epidemiologists and public health academics for advice on methodology.
Unacast’s study grades a 70% or greater decrease in travel as an "A" and less than a 25% decrease in travel as an "F."
Non-essential visits are graded on a scale where a 70% or greater reduction in non-essential venue visits results in an "A" and less than a 55% reduction in non-essential venue visits results in an “F.”
Essential and one-essential locations were based on guidelines issued by state governments and policy makers, with essential trips including food stores, pet stores and pharmacies and non-essentials including restaurants, department stores, jewelers, hair salons, spas, gyms and hotels, to name a few.
The grading does take into account that some states -- like South Carolina -- do not have a full quarantine in place, meaning travel is still allowed to restaurants for take-out or drive-thru.
The overall score is the average of the individual grades.
Unacast officials note a low score such as an “F” does not mean the virus spreading is any faster or slower than in an area with a better score.
"The metric is a proxy only for changes in the behavior of people — not for the travel path of the virus," study officials explain.
