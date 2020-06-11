Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties add more coronavirus cases

Thirteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, one more Calhoun County resident and three more Bamberg County residents have tested positive.
Statewide, 687 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths have been reported.
Ten of the 13 deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville, Florence, Spartanburg, Fairfield, Colleton and Greenwood counties, and three in middle-aged individuals from Lexington and Spartanburg counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 16,441 and those who have died to 588.
Orangeburg County now has 301 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 1,849 estimated cases and five deaths.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 114 cases and 719 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases. One resident has died.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 39 cases, 240 estimated cases and no deaths.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
