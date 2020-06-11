Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg counties add more coronavirus cases

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 114 cases and 719 estimated cases.

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases. One resident has died.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 39 cases, 240 estimated cases and no deaths.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.