Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg bridge repairs, replacements planned

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced its plans to repair or replace 11 bridges in The T&D Region as part of its 10-year road and bridge improvement efforts.

The eleven bridges targeted for repair or replacement locally include:

Orangeburg County

• U.S. 178-North Road bridge over Bull Swamp

• U.S. 176-Old State Road bridge over Providence Swamp

• U.S. 301-Five Chop Road bridge over Four Hole Swamp

• U.S. 21-Freedom Road bridge over Edisto River Swamp

• S.C. 210-Vance Road bridge over Providence Swamp

Bamberg County

• U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Lemon Swamp

• U.S. 601-Broxton Bridge Road bridge over Little Salkehatchie

• U.S. 601-Broxton Bridge Road bridge over Lemon Creek

• U.S. 301-Main Highway bridge over Little Salkehatchie

• U.S. 21-Freedom Road bridge over Edisto River

Calhoun County

• S.C. 172-Bull Swamp Road bridge over Caw Caw Swamp

The projects are a part of SCDOT's 2021-22 Closed and Load Restricted Program.

The projects will include bridges in 39 of the state's 46 counties.

The replacement or repair of the Closed and Load Restricted Bridges is in accordance with Act 114, which requires the SCDOT Commission to select projects for funding based on objective and quantifiable factors as represented in the SCDOT's 10-Year Plan.

The bridges will be replaced or repaired to improve the movement of goods and services.

The projects can be viewed at www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases-RestrictedBridgeProgram.aspx

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.