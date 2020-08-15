Bamberg, Calhoun officials graduate SCAC institute

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond and Calhoun County Deputy Administrator/CFO Denise M. Christmas graduated from Level I of the Institute of Government for County Officials at the South Carolina Association of Counties’ 53nd Annual Conference, Aug. 1-3.

Thirty-one county officials graduated on Aug. 3 from Levels I and II.

“It is an honor for me to recognize members of the class of 2020,” said 2019-20 SCAC President Dwight L. Stewart Jr. (Clarendon County Council chairman) when recognizing graduates at the conference’s general session on Aug. 3. “Your commitment to county government is admirable, and your success is well-deserved. Congratulations!”

The Institute of Government for County Officials provides county officials the opportunity to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively.

SCAC partners with the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, College of Charleston, to offer the Institute of Government three times per year. Clemson University’s Master of Public Administration program sponsors the Institute.

County officials must complete 27 hours of instruction to graduate from Level I, and 18 hours of instruction to graduate from Level II.

