Bamberg, Calhoun county candidates file

Candidates continue to file for the upcoming primary and general elections. The filing period ends Monday, March 30 at noon.

In Bamberg County, several new candidates have filed for various local seats.

Democrat John Jennings Jr. is running for the County Council District 4 seat. Jennings is the only candidate to file so far for the seat.

Democrat Ricky Dansby has filed for the County Council District 5 seat.

Democratic Candidate T. Ben Hay has officially filed for county sheriff.

Democrat Kathryn Brown has filed for the Calhoun County probate judge seat.

Republican Michael LaPierre has filed for the U.S. Senate seat.

The South Carolina Election Commission is asking all candidates to file as soon as possible before the filing period closes.

“As March candidate filing continues, the SEC is asking candidates to file as soon as possible and to make an appointment before filing to help avoid crowding in the final days of the period,” the SEC said via press release.

Appointments will be spaced 15 minutes apart to reduce the number of candidates in the office at the same time, according to the SEC. The SEC noted that appointments are optional.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530.

