Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county schools opening late over black ice concerns
Bad Weather

Students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School fill buses Thursday afternoon at the end of the school day. The Orangeburg County School District is operating on a two-hour delay Friday morning. 

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

Schools throughout The T&D Region will be starting late Friday because of the possibility of ice on the roads.

Orangeburg County Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley said there’s a small potential for black ice, which is a thin coat of highly transparent ice. The ice blends in with road pavements, making it difficult to see.

"I think the schools are erring on the side of safety,” he said.

Staley said the time of concern is between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, when it’s the coldest.

"We don't have any concern of any big widespread black ice issue," Staley said.

The National Weather Service says the possibility of black ice in the Orangeburg area is low because above-freezing temperatures are forecast. Windy conditions are expected to help dry out roads.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down when traveling over bridges and overpasses Friday morning.

The Orangeburg County School District will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to the threat of black ice.

"We want to make sure that buses and drivers have more light and warmer temperatures to travel under," the OCSD said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Other delays Friday morning include:

• Calhoun County Public Schools: Faculty is on a one-hour delay and should report at 9 a.m. Students will have two-hour delay and should report at 10 a.m.

• Bamberg School District 1 is on a two-hour delay. School will begin at 10 a.m.

• Bamberg School District 2 is on a two-hour delay for students. Students will report at 10 a.m. Faculty and staff will report at 9:45 a.m.

The 7th annual Brothers' Keeper Leadership Summit initially scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 is postponed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The event will take place in Smith-Hammond-Memorial Center on the S.C. State University campus.

Schools that were registered to attend the event are asked to contact Dr. Rashad Anderson by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to indicate whether or not they will attend. Anderson can be reached at rander29@scsu.edu.

Orangeburg County government offices plan to open at their normal times.

South Carolina State University said it will operate under normal business hours Friday, but encouraged students, faculty and staff to take necessary precautions.

If weather conditions prevent them from reporting to class or work, they should notify their professor or supervisor immediately, the university said in a weather notice.

Heavy rain adding up

An abundance of rain has fallen on The T&D Region over the past two days. Rain totals ranged from 1 inch to 2 inches.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport reported 1.18 inches of rain through Thursday afternoon.

Flood warnings are in place for local rivers.

The North Fork of the Edisto River is expected to crest near 8.5 feet Saturday afternoon. At 8 feet, minor flooding occurs along the boardwalk at Edisto Gardens. Downstream from the Highway 301 bridge, some roads off Chiquita Street near the river begin to flood.

A flood warning is also in place for the Congaree River at Carolina Eastman.

The river is expected to crest around 116.1 feet. Flood stage is 115 feet. At 115 feet, flooding occurs in low-lying areas of the Carolina Eastman facility and the Congaree National Park.

Individuals should never drive vehicles through flooded areas and never allow children to play in or near flood waters.

Sunshine is expected to make a return for the weekend before another round of rain makes its appearance Monday.

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be 44 degrees, with a low of 28. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures rising to the mid-50s, before dipping down to about freezing. Sunday’s high is expected to be near 60.

