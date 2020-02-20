Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county schools opening late over black ice concerns

Schools throughout The T&D Region will be starting late Friday because of the possibility of ice on the roads.

Orangeburg County Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley said there’s a small potential for black ice, which is a thin coat of highly transparent ice. The ice blends in with road pavements, making it difficult to see.

"I think the schools are erring on the side of safety,” he said.

Staley said the time of concern is between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, when it’s the coldest.

"We don't have any concern of any big widespread black ice issue," Staley said.

The National Weather Service says the possibility of black ice in the Orangeburg area is low because above-freezing temperatures are forecast. Windy conditions are expected to help dry out roads.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down when traveling over bridges and overpasses Friday morning.

The Orangeburg County School District will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to the threat of black ice.

"We want to make sure that buses and drivers have more light and warmer temperatures to travel under," the OCSD said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.