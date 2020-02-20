Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg county schools opening late over black ice concerns

Schools throughout The T&D Region will be starting late Friday because of the possibility of ice on the roads.
Orangeburg County Director of Emergency Services Billy Staley said there’s a small potential for black ice, which is a thin coat of highly transparent ice. The ice blends in with road pavements, making it difficult to see.
"I think the schools are erring on the side of safety,” he said.
Staley said the time of concern is between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday, when it’s the coldest.
"We don't have any concern of any big widespread black ice issue," Staley said.
The National Weather Service says the possibility of black ice in the Orangeburg area is low because above-freezing temperatures are forecast. Windy conditions are expected to help dry out roads.
Motorists are encouraged to slow down when traveling over bridges and overpasses Friday morning.
The Orangeburg County School District will operate on a two-hour delay Friday morning due to the threat of black ice.
You have free articles remaining.
"We want to make sure that buses and drivers have more light and warmer temperatures to travel under," the OCSD said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
Other delays Friday morning include:
• Calhoun County Public Schools: Faculty is on a one-hour delay and should report at 9 a.m. Students will have two-hour delay and should report at 10 a.m.
• Bamberg School District 1 is on a two-hour delay. School will begin at 10 a.m.
• Bamberg School District 2 is on a two-hour delay for students. Students will report at 10 a.m. Faculty and staff will report at 9:45 a.m.
The 7th annual Brothers' Keeper Leadership Summit initially scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 is postponed until 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. The event will take place in Smith-Hammond-Memorial Center on the S.C. State University campus.
Schools that were registered to attend the event are asked to contact Dr. Rashad Anderson by 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 to indicate whether or not they will attend. Anderson can be reached at rander29@scsu.edu.
Orangeburg County government offices plan to open at their normal times.
South Carolina State University said it will operate under normal business hours Friday, but encouraged students, faculty and staff to take necessary precautions.
If weather conditions prevent them from reporting to class or work, they should notify their professor or supervisor immediately, the university said in a weather notice.