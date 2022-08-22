 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties get litter pick-up help

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties will receive extra help from the state to clean up litter.

Orangeburg County will receive $241,158 to focus on litter collection on non-interstate, state-maintained roads.

About 80 miles of Orangeburg County roads will be cleaned. The pilot program will focus particularly on litter collection along heavily traveled, high-visibility corridors in the area.

The litter pickup will be performed in the coming weeks, according to SCDOT.

Calhoun County will receive $79,893 to help clean about 27 miles and Bamberg County will receive about $83,379 to pick up along 28 miles of road.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s District 7 is working closely with local and regional partners as part of the litter clean-up effort. SCDOT District 7 consists of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun, Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Clarendon and Hampton counties.

The district received $1 million as a part of a one-time, $8 million amount set aside for litter pick-up by the South Carolina lawmakers. The other $7 million will go toward interstate litter pickup.

SCDOT District 7 will work with county officials (including code enforcement) to coordinate the schedules and work areas.

Orangeburg County staff members encouraged each County Council member to provide a list of roads in their districts that are prone to having high volumes of litter during the body's Aug. 15 meeting.

