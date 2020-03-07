Bamberg biscuit maker honored as region’s best

McCaskill noted that she has often been considered the best locally.

“In this area, the district manager has eight stores. I am always the highest scorer,” she said. “I won the director level before. It was second place.”

McCaskill said that in addition to a personalized award plaque, she won some prize money, but didn’t want to disclose the amount. She said she also won some gift cards, a cutlery set, a cutting board with the Hardee’s logo on it and an apron with the logo and year on it.

She seemed excited not only for the gifts but for another special honor bestowed upon the winners that may get her known around the world.

“We, the winners, will eventually be on the tray liners for over 300 stores all over the world,” she said.

She said she first started cooking as a child and once worked for Floyd and Dot’s Restaurant as a cook for 16 years.

“I loved making biscuits when I first started working at Hardee’s,” she said. She said her favorite Hardee’s menu item is the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.

McCaskill said that her aunt, Frances Pressley, who won the championship once, taught her how to make the best biscuits.