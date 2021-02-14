Bamberg, AT&T suit moved to fed. court

Bamberg County's lawsuit against AT&T Corp., claiming the company billed the county for service lines that had long been disconnected, has been moved to federal court.

AT&T filed a notice of removal Feb. 5 to the U.S. District Court from the Bamberg County Court of Common Pleas, citing the matter as one of federal jurisdiction.

The company also cited “diversity of citizenship” as justification for the state court removal, noting it is incorporated under the laws of New York and that its principal place of business is New Jersey.

The notice also said the amount of the controversy is over $75,000 meaning the matter needs to be handled by a federal court.

AT&T has also asked the court to give it until March 15 to provide an answer to the county's complaint.

Bamberg County’s complaint claims the county asked AT&T to make changes to its telephone lines when the county upgraded its emergency response system in June 2015.

The changes included disconnecting 11 phone lines operated and maintained by the phone company, with the understanding that AT&T would no longer charge the county for the disconnected lines.