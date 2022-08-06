 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bamberg airport playing role in Aviation Week

0711 bamberg county airport.jpg

Bamberg County Airport (99N) was activated in 1982 and is located between the City of Bamberg and the Town of Denmark. Its lighted runway is 3,603 feet long and attracts mostly propeller-style planes. It offers self-serve 100LL fuel for sale and strives to have the lowest price in the region.

 LAURA J. MCKENZIE, SCA

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina Aviation Week is Aug. 14-20.

The South Carolina Aviation Association, in partnership with South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, is celebrating this week with a series of events that highlight the impact aviation has on economic development and educational initiatives.

South Carolina has six commercial service airports, 58 general aviation airports and five military airfields. Each of these facilities provide essential support to the state’s diversified business base through recreational flying, providing gateways to communities and tourism, accommodating agricultural spraying, supporting air cargo and air freight shipments, helping law enforcement, supporting military operations, providing access in times of emergency and supporting medicine and health care.

“South Carolina’s airports are economic multipliers," South Carolina Aviation Association President Terry Connorton said. "They help retain and attract business to the state thus providing jobs and economic prosperity.”

Regional airports power economy in SouthernCarolina region

The state’s aviation industry supports more than 122,000 jobs with an estimated annual payroll of $4.8 billion. Annually, at least $16.3 billion in economic activity can be traced to aviation in South Carolina.

Featured events for the week include:

Saturday, Aug. 13 --- Tour De York Aerial Parade at 10:30 a.m. at Rock Hill/York County Airport and celebration of Charles Lindbergh's S.C. visit at 6:30 p.m. at Converse University.

Sunday, Aug. 14 -- Grand opening of the Clear Skies Cafe at 11 a.m. at Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport.

Monday, Aug. 15 -- Student Discovery Flights at 9 a.m. at Fairfield County Airport.

Wednesday, Aug. 17 -- Cargo expansion ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. at Greenville Spartanburg International Airport.

Thursday, Aug. 18 -- Maintenance Personnel Training /Cookout at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Hamilton/L.B. Owens Airport and Celebration of Aviation at 11 a.m. at Bamberg County Airport. SCAA Board of Directors meeting at 1 p.m. at Bamberg County Airport.

Friday, Aug. 19 -- Airport Directors & Managers Meeting at 10 a.m. at the SC Aeronautics Commission. Celebration luncheon at noon at the SC Aeronautics Commission.

Saturday, Aug. 20 -- FOD Walk at 6:45 a.m. at Greenville Downtown Airport

Sunday, Aug. 21 -- SC Breakfast Club at 9 a.m. at Triple Tree Aerodrome

SCAA actively promotes and encourages aviation and airport development to meet air transportation needs and assist the state in achieving economic development goals. Its membership is comprised of airports, aviation industry partners and aviators across South Carolina. For more information, visit scaaonline.com.

Laura J. McKenzie is a Vista volunteer with the SouthernCarolina Alliance.

