Bamberg 2 to begin school online; classroom option begins on Sept. 14

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg School District 2 will begin its school year virtually on Aug. 24. Students will have the option to return to face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14.

"Protecting the health, safety and wellness of students and staff while giving students the best possible learning experience is the goal for Denmark-Olar School District 2," a district press release said.

"The status of COVID-19 will continue to be monitored to determine if plans need to be altered due to the progression of the virus."

Parents will have an opportunity to choose the form of instruction they want their children to have during the three-week period of virtual learning. Forms will be available for parents to fill out during this time period.

A hybrid A/B schedule will give children the ability to attend school either on Monday and Wednesday, on Tuesday and Thursday, or continue with all virtual classes.

Officials will have the opportunity to conduct a deep cleaning of schools before students return on Monday of the following week.

The district will enforce certain protocols, including social distancing, wearing of masks, cleaning of buses, limiting bus capacity and sanitization of rooms and cafeterias.