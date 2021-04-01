Bamberg 2 to begin 5-day week on April 12

Bamberg County School District 2 will resume five-day, face-to-face attendance on Monday, April 12, not on April 19 as previously reported.

Students will be able to attend school five days each week until June 8 when the school year ends.

Teachers will have had the opportunity to complete both COVID vaccines and they are prepared to teach students on the regular school schedule.

Classes will resume at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. After-school programs will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m. Students are expected to return for face-to-face instruction for both regular and extended day programs.

