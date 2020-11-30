Bamberg 2 returns to hybrid learning

Bamberg County School District 2 is back on a hybrid instruction schedule.

Students are back to receiving four days of face-to-face instruction and virtual instruction on Fridays.

Those who choose to remain totally virtual can continue to do so as well, according to Superintendent Dr. Thelma Sojourner.

Lunch is provided for all students on both schedules.

The return to an in-person hybrid model comes after the district went to all-virtual instruction on Nov. 19 due to concerns about the safety of students, families and staff.

The district at the time said it sent some students home with fevers and headaches and that it made the decision to a return to virtual learning out of an abundance of caution.

Individuals with questions are encouraged to contact their child's school principal.

Students are out for the Christmas holidays Dec. 18 through Jan. 5.

Classes will resume using the same schedule. The public will be kept abreast of any changes to the schedule should they occur.

