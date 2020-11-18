 Skip to main content
Bamberg 2 returns to all-virtual instruction
Bamberg County School District 2 will return to all-virtual instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Thelma Sojourner wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday that, “we have been sending six to eight students home with fevers and headaches and we want to be proactive in our approach for the safety of our students, our families and ourselves."

The district will begin all-virtual instruction Thursday, Nov. 19. All-virtual instruction will last until at least Monday, Nov. 30.

The virus spread will be assessed to determine whether a return to in-person instruction will occur Nov. 30.

Students will receive virtual instruction for the remainder of this week – Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 – as well as Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to Sojourner.

Schools are closed Nov. 25 through Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Students will return to school on Monday, Nov. 30," Sojourner said. "Hopefully, the break in face-to-face instruction will allow for the cessation of contact and spread of the virus."

Individuals with questions are encouraged to contact their child's school principal.

