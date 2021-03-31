Bamberg 2 returning to five-day, in-person learning

Bamberg County School District 2 will begin five-day, face-to-face attendance on Monday, April 19.

Students will be able to attend school five days each week until June 8, when the school year ends.

Teachers will have had the opportunity to complete both COVID vaccines and they are prepared to teach students on the regular school schedule, the district said in a press release.

Classes will resume at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. After-school programs will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5:30 p.m.

Students are expected to return for face-to-face instruction for both regular and extended-day programs.

For students not returning for face-to-face instruction, lunch will be provided through the Smart Box program. District buses will no longer deliver lunches to students who are virtual. The Smart Box program will deliver to all virtual students beginning April 19. The schedule for delivery will be posted.

The district continues to sanitize the building and promote safety for the students. CDC guidelines are adhered to in each of the three schools and buses are sanitized on a daily basis.