Bamberg 2 delays in-person learning

Bamberg County School District 2 students will not be returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 5 as planned.

Instead, students will continue with an all-virtual schedule of instruction through Jan. 19 due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the area.

The district originally planned for students to return to both face-to-face and virtual instruction on Jan. 5.

The district will tell parents when they can physically report to the school building to receive new Google Chromebooks for each attending child.

Students who experience difficulties using the Wi-Fi hotspots that they have been assigned should call the district office at 803- 793-3346 and relay all concerns to Eartha Atterberry.

All students will have their breakfast/lunch delivered by bus drivers at their regularly assigned bus stops. Individuals are asked to adhere to the schedules that are currently in place. Parents will be notified if the schedules change.

“Bamberg School District Two continues to adhere to social distancing guidelines and best practices,” the district said in a statement released Wednesday.