Bamberg 1 votes to move forward with consolidation

At the March meeting, the Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees voted three to two to move forward with consolidation, against the expressed concerns of some citizens at the meeting.

John Hiers said he opposed loving forward “due to the undue tax burden for the District 1 citizens.”

Kim Berry agreed and said the district should hold off “until we have more information. What we have is not enough to make a decision like that.”

Board Chair Janeth Walker said she believes they have enough information to move forward.

Concerned parent Ken Ahlin questioned the board about who makes the ultimate decision.

“You’ve had a lot of private meetings, but we’ve been left in the dark on this one,” Ahlin said. He said that even in previous meetings with state Sen. Brad Hutto, “there has been no public input, and I hope that changes soon.”

State Superintendent of Education “Molly Spearman will dangle the carrot” to the board, he said, but the board has the option to follow or decline.

“If you elect to take a carrot when you make the decision to go ahead with it, you’re going to have a lot of upset citizens in Bamberg County,” Ahlin said.