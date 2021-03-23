Bamberg 1 to add Friday classes

Bamberg County School District 1 will return to face-to-face instruction for five days a week beginning on April 2.
All students currently attending face-to-face instruction will be expected to report to school on Fridays beginning Friday, April 2, and every Friday thereafter, the school district announced.
This change will not affect students currently attending virtual classes.
The school district has had four-day, face-to-face instruction since October 2020.
The school district consists of Richard Carroll Elementary School, Bamberg-Ehrhardt Middle School and Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.
Parents are asked to contact their child's school administrator with any questions.
Gene Zaleski
Gene Zaleski
