ROWESVILLE – Someone stole the centerpiece from Rowesville’s Christmas display.
At town council's January meeting, Mayor Paul Bishop said he was sad to report that the baby Jesus figure from the town’s Nativity scene was stolen.
Anyone with information can call Rowesville Town Hall at 803-534-2745.
During council's first meeting of 2020, Bishop talked about the large events that the town held the previous year.
October’s Boo at the Booth was a success, and people have started asking to sign up for this year.
December’s Christmas Gala was a success as well, and the town is looking forward to this year’s event already.
Bishop said he would like to start a new plan in town for lost dogs. Lost dogs with a collar would be boarded in kennels in the Rowesville maintenance buildings and held there for a few days after the owner has been contacted.
Should the owner fail to retrieve their dog after several days, it would then be handed over to the county to their shelter.
The next council meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Rowesville Town Hall at 309 River Drive.
