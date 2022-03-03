Azalea garden in full bloom

This weekend is a perfect time to see the Azalea Garden at Edisto Memorial Gardens, located at 250 Riverside Drive.

“The way the heat is going, they are opening very fast,” Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers said. “This weekend will be a good weekend to come out and see them.”

Hiers said the azaleas are blooming early this year. Typically, they start blooming in the middle of March.

The city’s gardens are open daily from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.

