 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking featured

Azalea garden in full bloom

  • 0

This weekend is a perfect time to see the Azalea Garden at Edisto Memorial Gardens, located at 250 Riverside Drive.

“The way the heat is going, they are opening very fast,” Orangeburg Superintendent of Parks Jay Hiers said. “This weekend will be a good weekend to come out and see them.”

Hiers said the azaleas are blooming early this year. Typically, they start blooming in the middle of March.

The city’s gardens are open daily from dawn to dusk. Admission is free.

TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News