Ayers named Clyburn Honors College’s student services coordinator

Ava L. Ayers has been appointed the new student services program coordinator for South Carolina State University’s Emily England Clyburn Honors College.

“As a student-centered and student-driven educator who connects well with and can relate to young people, Mrs. Ayers is a wonderful addition to the staff of our Clyburn Honors College,” said Dr. Harriet A. Roland, dean of the Clyburn Honors College.

“She understands the multi-faceted terrain of higher education as it relates to research trends in student engagement, program assessment and strategic planning for collegiate honors education,” Roland said. “She brings a wealth of rich career experiences to her new position.”

In her new position, Ayers will be responsible for advising, counseling, providing community service and service-learning opportunities, as well as recruiting students to the Clyburn Honors College. Ayers also serves as an adjunct faculty member.

Among her other duties, she will also be co-advisor for the SCSU Chapter of the Golden Key International Society.

She received her bachelor’s degree in music education from Norfolk State University and a master’s degree in education with a focus in higher education administration from Liberty University.

Ayers is pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University, where she will earn this degree in spring 2023.

Over her career, Ayers has taught at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, advised as an academic and career advisor at the collegiate level, and counseled students in student services and career pathways. She also has assisted in coordinating grants.