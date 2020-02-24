Award honors S.C. State grad's 3 decades of mentoring soldiers

WASHINGTON – It had been nearly 15 years since Lt. Gen. Bruce Crawford had last seen her, and Maj. Crystal Ernst had been a young specialist back then. But Crawford recognized his former troop from Iraq immediately and remembered her name when he saw her again at the Command and General Staff College.

“Watching (then Lt. Col.) Crawford and the way he looked out for the entire battalion, he was very personable,” Ernst said. “He knew me personally even though I was only a junior soldier. He probably had 600 soldiers, but he knew (us).”

Crawford, now the Army’s chief information officer and G-6, has spread his influence throughout the ranks. Of the 14 generals in the Army’s Signal Corps, half have been mentored by him, including Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett, the commanding general of the Army’s Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, and Brig. Gen. Robert Edmonson, G-6/chief information officer at Army Forces Command.

During a 34-year Army career, Crawford has mentored hundreds of soldiers, from cadets and privates all the way up to colonels. He speaks at high schools and advises students on their career path. For this mentoring, he has been named the 2020 Black Engineer of the Year – only the second Army officer to win the award.