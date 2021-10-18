Autopsy: Driver drowned after I-95 crash in Orangeburg County

A driver drowned Friday night after his vehicle overturned in water, according to autopsy results.

Edward J. McFadden, 28, of Gardens Gate Road, Eutawville, died from drowning, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Monday. The manner of death is accidental.

The accident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Friday near the 87 mile marker of Interstate 95, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

McFadden’s 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling south on I-95 when it went off the left side of the road and overturned in some water.

McFadden was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Highway Patrol.

