Auto sales, tire, lube shop opens on U.S. 601 in Orangeburg

An auto sales, tire, and lube business has opened in Orangeburg.

Auto Solutions of Orangeburg celebrated the grand opening of its business at 2940 Magnolia St.

The family-owned business, which is located next to JTEKT's Koyo Bearings North America LLC, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The business offers break work, oil changes, front glass repair, tire services and auto sales.

"It just seems like a good fit and the right time and with such a great demand, we decided we open the business," said Priscilla Robinson, whose son, Joel, and daughter, Jade, are owners. Priscilla serves as the business adviser. "It was my son Joel's vision to open a business of that nature on 601, which is a great location."

Robinson's grandsons, Jovon and Christopher, help run the business.

Priscilla Robinson and the family have also owned Orangeburg Collision and Repair on Broughton Street for over 20 years.

Priscilla said the new business is to fill a need based on the feedback they received from their customers needing collision repair at their Broughton Street location.

"Customers coming that need maintenance service repairs on their vehicles was so great that we could not handle them because we are basically a collision repair shop," Priscilla said. "There was a great demand for their services. We also do a lot of glass replacement. There were a lot of referrals we sent out for those services."

Both Jovon and Christopher are certified in windshield replacement and have grown up in auto repair.

"They have experience," Priscilla said. "They have worked with their dad. They have gained a lot of experience from him and through him."

"There is a wealth of knowledge floating around based on the number of years we have been in automotive collision repair," Priscilla said.

Auto Solutions Shop manager Jovon thanked his father, Joel, for helping him along the way.

"Dad granted me an opportunity to come here," Jovon said. "He saw my dream and it was his dream as well, so we started a business and brought it alive."

For more information, call 803-809-0065.