Authors share lessons, love of reading at annual Page Turner luncheon

Three writers shared the journey to their respective literary paths while emphasizing the importance of reading along the way at the 12th annual Page Turner Book and Author Luncheon on March 3.
Book lovers from romance to mystery came together at the Orangeburg Country Club for The Times and Democrat's fundraiser for the Newspapers in Education Program.
Cassandra King, Kimmery Martin and Jeffrey Blount were the writers featured at the event.
Proceeds from the luncheon fund the free electronic delivery of The T&D to area teachers in Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
King recalled her time at the first Page Turner luncheon held in 2009 and said it was “great” to be back at the event 11 years later.
“I was delighted to have been invited back. It’s totally grown, but the main thing is it’s still going on. That’s so important. It has a huge turnout and a variety of authors,” she said.
King said each of this year’s authors, including herself, all touched on the importance of reading despite having come from completely different backgrounds.
“There’s still a really strong need to promote any kind of programs we can to help young people understand the importance of reading. It was very interesting. I think it’s just a great thing you’re doing here. The community is where it starts and then it spreads,” she said.
King is the best-selling author of five novels, including “The Same Sweet Girls,” “The Sunday Wife,” and “Queen of Broken Hearts.” She has also written two nonfiction books and is currently working on a cookbook and a new fiction book.
King is also the author of “Tell Me a Story: My Life with Pat Conroy,” which has been described as an intimately poignant memoir of her life with the author who wrote several acclaimed novels and memoirs himself.
King said she felt like she could bring “a unique perspective” on the type of man Conroy was with her memoir. She said he was not, for example, born and raised in Beaufort, South Carolina, as many may believe, and he was also not fond of having any statues erected in his honor.
The author said Conroy said he found them as just another place “for the pigeons to do what the critics have been doing” throughout his career.
After spending 19 years with Conroy, King said she felt her memoir was “sort of a tribute to Pat,” a man who she said encouraged her writing in his own way.
She said in her day, women were not expected to be writers, but, for example, nurses or secretaries.
“That was the mentality when I came along ... He was always so encouraging. I learned a lot about writing from Pat,” she said.
She described him as a charismatic and controversial figure whose books often contained subject matter that either jolted people’s consciences or delved into his family’s own personal challenges with issues such as domestic violence and mental illness.
“Writing is a more than a calling. Writing is more than a vocation. In so many ways, it is an act of courage,” King said. That’s why I write. It’s the power of story that unites us and has the power to transform lives,” she said.
Martin is an emergency room doctor turned novelist who was also an obsessive reader who had a secret desire to write a book.
She said the practice of medicine and writing were her two great career passions. While she loved the pace, technical challenges and immediate impact you have on lives as an ER doctor, she also loved books.
“I have been a fanatical, devoted, obsessive reader,” she said, but realized that publishing a book would be somewhat of an uphill climb.
“For me, the path to publishing was a long, humbling road,” said Martin, who endured many rejections along the way.
She is a writer of medical fiction whose debut novel, ‘The Queen of Hearts,” is about a startling secret in the friendship between a cardiologist and a trauma surgeon.
Her latest release, ‘The Antidote of Everything,” dives into what goes wrong in the relationship between a urologist and a family medicine doctor after one of them is unjustly fired.
She is a writer of medical fiction with her books including a female doctor as a protagonist in a medical setting. As a physician, she said she is interested in the delivery of medical care and its intersection with cultural and legal realities.
“Who should make medical decisions about medical care?” Martin asked, with her latest release being “sort of loosely inspired” by the lives of two real-life people she knew, including a colleague who was instructed to stop treating transgender patients, refused and was fired without any real legal recourse.
She said her publisher is pitching her untitled work which is still in progress as “The Hot Zone” meets “Sophie’s Choice.”
The main character is an infectious disease doctor who is traveling with her two children in the midst of a new viral pandemic -- and has to decide which of her children will receive the only available dose of an experimental antidote.
She said she could identify with the book’s subject matter, as she underwent real-life scenarios as a physician during an outbreak of Ebola years ago.
She said while it may be hard to become a published author, the one universal thing is that everyone has the desire to hear a good story, something which can be further developed by becoming a good reader.
“I think all of us are innate story tellers in some way,” she said.
She grew up in the mountains of eastern Kentucky outside of the small college town of Berea, a time during which her “amazing parents” exposed her to reading books early.
She would go to the public library and fill her wagon with books.
“I grew up loving stories, loving literature and loving words,” she said, noting that writing should make individuals not just smart, but empathetic.
Blount is the award-winning author of three novels, including “Almost Snow White,” winner of the 2013 USA Best Book Awards, “Hating Heidi Foster,” winner of the 2013 Readers Favorite Book Award for young adult literature, and “The Emancipation of Evan Walls.”
The author, who grew up on a farm in Smithfield, Virginia, is currently working on a fourth novel.
An Emmy award-winning television director and a 2016 inductee to the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame, Blount spent a 34-year career at NBC News, during which he directed a decade of Meet the Press, The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, The Chris Matthews Show and major special events.
He said he was happy to be at the Page Turner luncheon to celebrate literacy and reading and shared the story of a former slave named Papa Dallas, who was whipped and had his eyes burned out for being caught reading.
When his granddaughter asked him why he was blind, Blount said Papa Dallas shared his story of being abused just for trying to learn his alphabet to be able to read his Bible. He then encouraged his granddaughter to get her education and read as much as she could, the same granddaughter who would earn her Ph.D. and become a university professor, Blount said.
Blount said education was indeed the “equalizer” of men and is necessary to be able to compete in life.
He said when schools integrated, however, black principals lost their jobs and black trades were also lost, making equalization not necessarily work the way it should have.
In his latest novel, “The Emancipation of Evan Walls,” Blount writes about the story of a black child growing up in the racially-charged 1960s. Inspired to overcome the racism and class status imposed on blacks, he dreams of a life bigger than that lived by most everyone he knows in the small Virginia town of Canaan.
“I’d become who he was,” said Blount, who, as young black boy, grappled with the hurt of feeling excluded within his own community and who would later read a news story about a gifted black child who was bullied for “acting white.”
Both experiences became his inspiration for writing “The Emancipation of Evan Walls.”
“There is no agony like bearing an untold story inside you,” Blount said, borrowing a quote from the late author Zora Neale Hurston.
He said when a literary agent called him “out of the blue” one day, it was time for him to finally bring his manuscript for “The Emancipation of Evan Walls” out of his closet.
It was an opportunity to share his story and hope that lessons were learned from it.
Blount said people are like pianos, in that if you beat on a piano long enough, it’ll lose its tune just a person would lose theirs. He said he wanted to be part of the process to “help people get their music back (because) nothing gets solved in the shadows.”
“When one child withholds their gifts, we all lose ... Being intellectually vibrant is not color-coded white," he said. "I ask you for your help no matter what color you are. No good deed done for a child is ever done so wastefully."
Like King, Orangeburg resident Carol Cassone was also at the first Page Turner luncheon.
She said it was King who brought her back this year, along with members of Cassone’s book club.
“That was the reason why I was going. We all love Pat Conroy. I’ve read all his books," she said.
Cassone said she feels pride in being able to come back to support the event.
“It makes me feel old, but it makes me feel proud because I was telling my husband, who’s retired now, ‘I’m going to this thing at the club. It’s one of the best things about Orangeburg.’ The Times and Democrat does it so well,” she said.
What does she like about coming?
“I love the food, actually, and I see other book clubs. But, mostly, I like when those authors stand up and talk about a book that I never would have seen at a bookstore and picked up. They’re so compelling, their stories about why they wrote it. It just makes me want to buy it and go get it signed, which is what I’m going to do right now!” she said.
Springfield resident Sylvia Hiers said she has attended Page Turner for at least five years.
“I hung on every word. I carried on a dialogue in my own mind with every word that every speaker was saying. What they said was stimulating,” said Hiers, who was particularly intrigued with author Kimmery Martin’s medical background.
“I did 20 years as an EMT, and that was making me think of how that whole time I was interested -- and still am -- in medicine, but also everything that had to do with writing and reading. I’d be on a call, and I’d be writing the story in my mind,” she said.
She said the luncheon does well to promote literacy and education for people of all ages throughout the region.
“It was just wonderful, and I’m already planning for next year’s event because I’ll hear something else that will be new and stimulating,” Hiers said.
