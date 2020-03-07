Authors share lessons, love of reading at annual Page Turner luncheon

He said when a literary agent called him “out of the blue” one day, it was time for him to finally bring his manuscript for “The Emancipation of Evan Walls” out of his closet.

It was an opportunity to share his story and hope that lessons were learned from it.

Blount said people are like pianos, in that if you beat on a piano long enough, it’ll lose its tune just a person would lose theirs. He said he wanted to be part of the process to “help people get their music back (because) nothing gets solved in the shadows.”

“When one child withholds their gifts, we all lose ... Being intellectually vibrant is not color-coded white," he said. "I ask you for your help no matter what color you are. No good deed done for a child is ever done so wastefully."

Like King, Orangeburg resident Carol Cassone was also at the first Page Turner luncheon.

She said it was King who brought her back this year, along with members of Cassone’s book club.

“That was the reason why I was going. We all love Pat Conroy. I’ve read all his books," she said.

Cassone said she feels pride in being able to come back to support the event.