Author to host book signing Saturday

Author Dr. June Manning Thomas will host a book signing at noon Saturday, June 25, at the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg.

Titled “Struggling to Learn,” the book discusses the history of school desegregation in South Carolina. Thomas is the daughter of the late Dr. Hubert V. Manning, the sixth president of Claflin University (1956-1984). The book also outlines Claflin University’s role in the civil rights movement in South Carolina. Many of the photo illustrations in the book are by Cecil Williams, director of historic preservation at Claflin University. The book is published by the University of South Carolina Press.

Through poignant personal narrative, supported by meticulous research, Thomas retraces the history of Black education in South Carolina from the post-Civil War era to the present. Focusing largely on events that took place in Orangeburg, South Carolina, during the 1950s and 1960s, Thomas reveals how local leaders, educators, parents, and the NAACP joined forces to improve the quality of education for Black children in the face of resistance from white South Carolinians. Thomas's experiences and the efforts of local activists offer relevant insight because Orangeburg was home to two Black colleges―South Carolina State University and Claflin University―that cultivated a community of highly educated and engaged Black citizens.

With help from the NAACP, residents filed several lawsuits to push for equality. In the notable Briggs v. Elliott, Black parents in neighboring Clarendon County sued the school board to challenge segregation after the county ignored their petitions requesting a school bus for their children. That court case became one of five that led to Brown v. Board of Education and the landmark 1954 decision that declared school segregation illegal. Despite the ruling, South Carolina officials did not integrate any public schools until 1963 and the majority of them refused to admit Black students until subsequent court cases, and ultimately the intervention of the federal government forced all schools to start desegregating in the fall of 1970.

