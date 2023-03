The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the S.C. Society Sons of the American Revolution will meet Thursday, March 30 at Clark's Restaurant and Inn in Santee.

Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

The featured speaker will be historian Margaret Pickett. She will be talking about her recently published biography of patriot Rebecca Brewton Motte.

The public is welcome to attend.

No reservations required. Dress is business casual. Meal ordering will be off the restaurant’s menu.