Author Baxley to sign books this month

The Times and Democrat Correspondent Ron Baxley Jr. is also a travel specialist and a fantasy and "Oz universe" author published by YBR Publishing, freelancing for other publications as well. He often has signings in the region, state and throughout the country.

Baxley will be a guest author at Herb Fest this Saturday, March 19, from 10-3 at the Little Red Barn and Pottery Gallery on 12080 Highway 278 between Barnwell and Elko on one of the routes to Springfield from Barnwell.

Baxley will also be a guest author at The Beaufort Bookstore in Beaufort on Saturday, March 26, for Books and Bites from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Books and Bites is an author series where refreshments are served at the store.

At that event, Ziggy, his Pembroke Welsh Corgi, will be with him as well with a crate he can go to when tired. Beaufort and Ridgeland-based YBR Publishing, Ron’s publisher, has a special section in the store dedicated entirely to their multi-genre catalogue. Oz-themed refreshments may join the other usual refreshments served at the store.

Baxley, who has been an award-winning, published author for 30 years, also taught English in private and public schools in S.C. (after running an after-school program and after his experience teaching in an outdoor education program in Massachusetts). He spent the last seven years of his 15-year career as an educator as an instructor teaching developmental and transitional English and reading courses in a technical college in S.C. All of this informs his work. Satirizing his Southern roots and aspects of modern society does as well.

Baxley also prefers the company of Corgis – particularly one emotional support Corgi, Ziggy, who he has also based his internationally award-winning fantasy graphic novel “Ziggy Zig-zags the Light and Dark Fantastic” on. Ziggy even served, in part, as a minor character in Baxley’s satirical Southern fantasy O.Z. Diggs VII series for older teens and adults. He also has a children's picture-book, "Goldey Goosey of Oz,” with Oz themes.

He has been a guest and special guest at Oz festivals and cons throughout the country for 12 years. He most recently was a special guest at the Grand Opening of the Wizard of Oz Museum in early February in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

His books are often available in the region at the Carolina Collection Antiques in Denmark and the Little Red Barn and Pottery Gallery in Barnwell. They are often available presigned in bookstores, comics shops, and gift shops in S.C., Georgia, and central New York and are orderable wherever books are sold.

For more information on Ron, see his author page at: https://rbaxley37.wixsite.com/ronbaxleyjrofoz .

