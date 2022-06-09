Austin named Orangeburg Department of Public Safety chief

Interim Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Chief the Rev. Charles Austin has been named the chief for the department.

The city conducted a national search but settled on Austin.

City Administrator Sidney Evering said that through the vetting process, Austin rose to the top as a contender for the position and he was a unanimous choice by the interview panel.

“The City of Orangeburg is very fortunate to have Chief Austin agree to lead ODPS on a permanent basis. Obviously, he is one of the most experienced and distinguished law enforcement professionals in the state, but beyond that he is a servant-leader who cares immensely about our community and the officers he is charged to lead.,” Evering said in a release.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him to revitalize our city and serve our community,” he said.

Austin was named the interim director of public safety/chief in September 2021 upon the retirement of former chief Mike Adams.

City Council met behind closed doors Tuesday for about two hours with one of the items on the agenda related to the Director of Public Safety.

There was no action or public discussion about the matter upon City Council's return to open session.

Austin graduated from S.C. State University and received his master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina in 1985.

He also worked as the director of campus police when the university was called S.C. State College.

In total, Austin has more than 35 years of experience in municipal, county and state government.

Austin served the City of Columbia first as deputy chief of police for operations and went on to serve as the first African American chief of police for the City of Columbia. Later Austin became the city’s first assistant city manager for public safety.

As Columbia’s chief of police, Austin led the police department to international recognition for innovative community policing programs and services that were provided for city residents, especially communities that experienced high levels of crime.

Austin has served over 48 years in municipal, county, and state government and higher education. In addition to his service with the City of Columbia, his other public service includes deputy chief of police in Chatham County Georgia’s Police Department; lieutenant with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division; patrol officer with the Easley Police Department; and patrol officer with the Greenville Police Department.

Prior to assuming the interim DPS position in Orangeburg, Austin was an Instructor in the Department of Criminal Justice Administration and Social Sciences and a student success coach at Benedict College. He also served as the dean of the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and interim dean of Arts and Sciences.

This story will be updated.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.