Audubon South Carolina announced the addition of two new properties totaling 410 acres to be restored, managed and permanently preserved as part of its Audubon Center & Sanctuary at Francis Beidler Forest.

“The addition of 410 acres to Audubon’s Beidler Forest Sanctuary is not only great for birds and wildlife, it's also great for the Charleston-area community,” Audubon Executive Director Rebecca Haynes said.

“Protecting these lands will help us all with floodwater storage, water quality protection and carbon sequestration. We need these critical ecosystem services now more than ever,” Haynes said.

The acquisitions include 380 acres of forested land along Dean Swamp in Berkeley County, which was donated to Audubon by Volvo Car USA as part of efforts to mitigate impacts associated with the development of the company’s Berkeley County-based manufacturing plant.

Earlier this month, Audubon also took ownership of a 30.39-acre property, known as the GENCO tract, located along Four Holes Swamp in an unincorporated area of Orangeburg County.

“GENCO’s wetlands and forested upland buffer provide essential habitat for vulnerable wildlife including Swainson’s Warblers, spotted turtles and several salamander species,” said Tim Evans, director of land conservation for Audubon.

“As the only forested buffer between the region’s primary water source and a growing industrial complex, I rest easier knowing the property won’t be sold for industrial development in the future,” he continued.

Audubon was able to complete the GENCO tract purchase thanks in part to a donation by Henry and Susan Smythe.

Audubon has started the multi-year process to restore these properties to their original condition, and will manage the lands in perpetuity, using the same forestry techniques the organization promotes to landowners and foresters across the state through its Healthy Forests program.