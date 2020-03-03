Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg tonight

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is offering you a chance to share your talents during Showcase Orangeburg 2020.

The Fine Arts Center will hold auditions for “One Hit Wonders,” this year’s Showcase theme.

Tryouts take place on Tuesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center, 649 Riverside Drive, in Orangeburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you have talent as a singer, dancer or musician, pick your favorite “one hit wonder” and be one of this year’s contestants. All ages are welcome.

Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30.

For more information about the audition, contact Janice Baskin, director of events and planning, at 803-536-4074 or jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0