Attorney: S.C. State president exploring legal options following ouster

Cobb-Hunter said, "My perspective is that of a budget subcommittee member who has been watching this university for the last almost 30 years go through president after president.

"When the legislature stepped in and got rid of the old board, there were tremendous issues at the university, particularly fiscal issues. From my perspective as a budget writer, what President Clark and his team did to bring some fiscal soundness, policies and procedures to that university were long overdue."

Cobb-Hunter continued, "Our subcommittee showed our confidence in the progress that the university had made through the budget appropriations we did this session. We were very generous with them because it appeared to us that the university was on stable financial footing and that there was some stability there.

"I just hope that they have thought this through. I'm concerned, for example, about this project with Savannah River and who will step in as far as that project is concerned. A lot of these things are built on relationships."

Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman, said, "I respect the board's decision. They're there, they understand the intricacies of what's going on with the university. They have a vision for the university. If that vision was not the same as the vision of the current president, then I respect them for making a move."