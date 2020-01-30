The state attorney general has rejected a call by Rep. Justin Bamberg of Bamberg County to issue a formal legal opinion on the “fetal heartbeat bill,” legislation that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Bamberg asked for the opinion by Attorney General Alan Wilson via a letter also delivered to Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas. It requests that the state Senate refrain from further deliberation on H. 3020 until members of the General Assembly have considered the legal opinion.
Bamberg asked that attorney general conduct an analysis of the bill's constitutionality, as well as a projection of the likely time and cost to taxpayers to defend the law in court. The legislation has passed the S.C. House.
According to a report by The State of Columbia, Wilson has declined to weigh in on the issue, saying that commenting on legislation that has not passed and that the office may be defending in court later would be “imprudent.”
Bamberg’s letter to Wilson stated: “Given the continued deliberation on this subject, many South Carolinians have expressed concern as to whether this legislation is in violation of a woman’s constitutional right to choose. This legal precedent was established by the Supreme Court of the United States over 47 years ago in Roe v. Wade, reaffirmed 28 years ago in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, and it is my understanding that this holding by our nation’s highest court is still the law of the land.
“I commend the Office of the Attorney General for its work in monitoring the federal government, including its recent analysis of the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. I have no doubt that your office is fully capable of also conducting an equally thorough analysis of H. 3020 so that members of the South Carolina General Assembly may make a legally informed decision on this important issue – which directly impacts the lives of South Carolinians.
“As Governor McMaster has indicated that he would sign this bill should it pass the General Assembly, I believe it would be most prudent for the legislature to withhold taking further action on the bill until we receive the official legal opinion of the Office of the Attorney General. By copy of this letter, delivered to President Peeler, I am humbly requesting that the Senate refrain from further consideration of this bill until the formal legal opinion/analysis has been comprehensively rendered and reported by the Office of the Attorney General.”
South Carolina Citizens for Life President Lisa C. Van Riper said Bamberg’s call for the attorney general's opinion is a “delaying tactic to obstruct passage of another commonsense life-affirming bill. Members of the Senate should not be diverted by this latest attempt to delay this historic legislation.”
